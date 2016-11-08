MOTORRAD.NET NewsFeed
Back to dirt: Triumph shows Street Scrambler

Looking very similar to the „old“ Scrambler, the brandnew Street Scrambler is based on the Street Twin platform including the water-cooled 900cc engine.
It has a 19 inch wheel in front and a 17 inch in the rear, longer wheel travel than the Street Twin and a beautiful exhaust. And, of course, modern electronics: The Street Scrambler is equipped with Ride-by-wire, switchable traction control and switchable ABS, a USB-plug to charge your mobile device and LED rear light. There are also 150 accessory parts and an A2-Kit available.

Eingestellt von Till Ferges am 8. November 2016 - 14:02
