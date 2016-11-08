Beards and bikes: Ducati reveals Desert Sled and Cafe Racer in Milan

At the EICMA, Ducati has released two new motorcycles based on its successful Scrambler: A retro adventure bike called Desert Sled and a cafe racer called ... um ... Cafe Racer. MOTORRAD NEWS catched a glimpse in Milan.



Both motorcycles were revealed at the EICMA show and are based on the Ducati Scrambler platform, equipped with the well-known 803cc air-cooled L-twin taken from the Icon. The engine is a Euro4-spec version, which produces 75 hp and seems to be the same as in the brandnew Ducati Monster 797.

The Desert Sled is an authentic retro adventure bike – imagine the Scrambler blended with a Yamaha XT 500. The biggest difference between the standard version of the Ducati Scrambler and the Desert Sled is the wheel travel – and the wheels. The enduro-styled Desert Sled carries a 19-inch wire rim in front, the fully adustable Kayaba-fork delivers stunning 200 millimeters of wheeltravel. The rear wheel is a 17-inch spoked wheel, located in a modified swingarm. The wide handlebar is clearly enduro-style and the flat seat provides a higher riding position (860 mm) compared to the Scrambler. The off-road capability of the Desert Sled is enhanced by the headlight mesh guard, the engine skid plate and off-road footpegs. In the our latest iconic scrambler-comparison in MOTORRAD NEWS 11/2016, even the standard version of the Ducati Scrambler Icon was able climb up the alps through rough gravel – and the Desert Sled seems to have much better offroad-capabilities than the Icon.

The Cafe Racer mainly has 17-inch wheels (120/70 ZR 17 at the front and 180/55 ZR17 at the rear), a shortened rear with a cover for the passenger section and lowered aluminium handlebars. The rear-view mirrors are mounted on the handlebars and the Termignoni exhaust comes as stock. It’s available in “Black Coffee“ with a black frame and golden wheels.

